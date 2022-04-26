AUGUSTA — Maine is close to requiring screening for a potentially debilitating virus in some newborns in the state.
The Maine Senate on Monday unanimously voted to enact a bill to require screening for cytomegalovirus for some babies, sending the bill to the governor.
The proposal from Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen of Falmouth would require the state to test every infant for the virus if the baby fails two hearing tests.
Cytomegalovirus is a common virus in the U.S. that causes no signs or symptoms in most people. One out of every 200 babies is born with the virus, and about one in five of those will develop long-term health problems, officials said. The virus can lead to hearing loss, deafness, developmental delay, vision loss and seizures.
Maine could become one of more than a dozen states that have passed laws to address the virus, which is also called CMV.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Historic barn rising to glory again in Gorham
-
Local & State
Maine to require newborn test for virus that causes hearing loss
-
Schools and Education
Maine students to attend community college for free under new state program
-
College
Tuesday’s college roundup: NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down
-
Religion and Values
Climate activist’s self-immolation raises questions about faith, protest
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.