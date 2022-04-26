Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  5/3  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Town Hall

Wed.  5/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Thur.  5/5  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Public Works

Scarborough

Mon.  5/2  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  5/3  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/4  5 p.m.  Town Council and Board of Education Joint Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/4  6 p.m.  Town Council and Board of Education Joint Workshop and Public Hearing  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Fri.  5/6  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Live/Zoom

South Portland

Mon.  5/2  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  5/2  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  5/3  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  5/4  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Wed.  5/4  6:30 p.m.  Public Arts Committee

Wed.  5/4  7 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  City Hall

Thur.  5/5  11 a.m.  City Facilities Planning Committee

Thur.  5/5  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Thur.  5/5  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

