Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 5/3 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Town Hall
Wed. 5/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Thur. 5/5 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works
Scarborough
Mon. 5/2 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 5/3 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/4 5 p.m. Town Council and Board of Education Joint Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/4 6 p.m. Town Council and Board of Education Joint Workshop and Public Hearing Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/4 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Fri. 5/6 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Live/Zoom
South Portland
Mon. 5/2 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 5/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 5/3 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Wed. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Public Arts Committee
Wed. 5/4 7 p.m. Board of Assessment Review City Hall
Thur. 5/5 11 a.m. City Facilities Planning Committee
Thur. 5/5 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Thur. 5/5 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
