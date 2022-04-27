As we watch the horror and atrocities and witness both Ukrainian citizens and the reporters relaying the horror to us, in tears, I pray American citizens wake up to the fact that although it is happening without bombs and missiles, our democracy is equally under attack. Sadly, the attack on our democracy comes from within.

The attack comes from the cult that used to be the Republican Party, a party devoid of principled leadership, where the most visible members have all reversed stated positions on Donald Trump, all to try to grow their personal power at the expense of democracy. They cower to a twice-impeached, two-time popular-vote loser. A man who still aligns himself with Vladimir Putin. A man at the center of an attempt, still ongoing, to overturn a free and fair election. Future elections as well.

Upcoming elections are one-issue contests. Do you want democracy, or do you want autocracy? If Republicans gain control of Congress, our democracy is done. Period. End of story.

Herb Fox

Limerick

