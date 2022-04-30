NEW YORK — Prices for Russian credit default swaps – insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default – plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.
The cost for a five-year credit default swap on Russian debt was $5.84 million to protect $10 million in debt. That price was nearly half the one on Thursday, which at roughly $11 million for $10 million in debt protection was a signal that investors were certain of a eventual Russian default.
Russia used its foreign currency reserves sitting outside of the country to make the payment, backing down from the Kremlin’s earlier threats that it would use rubles to pay these obligations. In a statement, the Russia Finance Ministry did not say whether future payments would be made in rubles.
Despite the insurance contract plunge, investors remain largely convinced that Russia will eventually default on its debts for the first time since 1917. The major ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s have declared Russia is in “selective default” on its obligations.
Russia has been hit with extensive sanctions by the United States, the European Union and others in response to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and its continuing military operation to take over Ukrainian territory.
The Credit Default Determination Committee – an industry group of 14 banks and investors that determines whether or not to pay on these swaps – said Friday that they “continue to monitor the situation” after Russia’s payment. Their next meeting is Tuesday.Advertisement
At the beginning of April, Russia’s finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank – previously reported as JPMorgan Chase.
At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in rubles. The Kremlin, which repeatedly said it was financially able and willing to continue to pay on its debts, had argued that extraordinary events gave them the legal footing to pay in rubles, instead of dollars or euros.
Investors and rating agencies, however, disagreed and did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired this week.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Patriots add record-setting QB, two running backs on final day of the draft
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Mt. Ararat baseball cruises to win over Skowhegan
-
Nation & World
Despite payment, investors brace for Russia to default
-
Nation & World
Kim warns North Korea could preemptively use nuclear weapons
-
Arts & Entertainment
Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.