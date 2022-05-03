The Portland Police Department has released the name of the cyclist who died following a crash with a car near Deering Oaks on Saturday afternoon.
Christina Holt, 44, of Portland, collided with the car at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:35 p.m., the department said in a news release. She was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died that evening. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a different hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver would not face criminal charges as a result of the crash.
“After reviewing video evidence and interviewing witnesses, the driver of the vehicle was found not at fault and no charges are expected to be filed,” David Singer, a police department spokesman, said in a news release.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Norman Mineta, transportation secretary during 9/11 who helped create TSA, dies
-
Politics
D.C. reaches $750,000 settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit
-
Nation & World
Escaped inmate, jail official had ‘special relationship’
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Alonso, Mets beat Braves in first game of doubleheader
-
Nation & World
Trump’s endorsement power put to test as primary voters go to polls in Ohio