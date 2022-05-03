The Portland Police Department has released the name of the cyclist who died following a crash with a car near Deering Oaks on Saturday afternoon.

Christina Holt, 44, of Portland, collided with the car at the intersection of Mellen Street and Park Avenue at around 2:35 p.m., the department said in a news release. She was transported to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died that evening. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a different hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver would not face criminal charges as a result of the crash.

“After reviewing video evidence and interviewing witnesses, the driver of the vehicle was found not at fault and no charges are expected to be filed,” David Singer, a police department spokesman, said in a news release.

