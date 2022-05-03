WESTBROOK — Mason Finck had two hits with three RBI as Gorham scored five runs over the final two innings to get past Westbrook 11-7 in baseball on Tuesday.

Finck hit an RBI single during a three-run rally in the sixth inning that gave Gorham (4-1) a 9-6 lead. Quinn Dillon had two hits with an RBI and three runs, and Wyatt Nadeau had two hits with two RBI for Gorham.

Reliever Colin McDonald got the win, allowing four hits, one run and a walk, striking out seven over the final four innings.

Bronson Damon, Alex Bean and Ryan Stone each had two hits for Westbrook (3-1-1), which scored three runs in the first and second innings for a 6-5 lead.

Bean drove in two runs.

SACOPEE VALLEY 9, LAKE REGION 3: Grady Cummings pitched a four-hitter and the Hawks (7-0) broke it open with a six-run fifth inning against the Lakers (2-4) in Hiram.

Cummings struck out five and walked one. Minjae Kim tripled, Austin Croteau doubled and Carson Black singled during the rally.

Matt Aker pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one walk, striking out five for Lake Region.

CHEVERUS 9, BONNY EAGLE 1: Starter Richard Tremble threw the first six innings, allowing one run on two hits, fanning a pair, and went 3 for 4 as the Stags (1-3) used a six-run bottom of the sixth to top the Scots (0-3) at Portland.

Noah Kennedy-Jensen added a pair of hits for Cheverus, scoring twice.

Parker Paul and Nathan Morse had hits for Bonny Eagle.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, NOBLE 1: Joshua Kopetski allowed four hits and an unearned run in 6 2/3 innings, and the Trojans (4-1) broke a tie with three runs in the fourth inning to beat the Knights (1-4) at North Berwick.

Jeremiah Chessie and Jack Cote each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Henry Lausier and Brady Graffam also drove in runs for Thornton.

Aidan O’Connor had two hits and Devon Ramsey drove in Noble’s run.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, PORTLAND 0: Alex Domingos went 2 for 3 with a triple and double, scoring twice, and Nolan Hobbs threw a two-hit shutout, fanning four and walking one as the Red Riots (5-0) blanked the Bulldogs (2-3-1) at South Portland.

Hobbs was 2 for 3 for South Portland, and Jack Houle added a pair of hits, driving a pair of runs.

Grant Crosby and Andrew Brewer had hits for Portland.

FALMOUTH 8, DEERING 1: Brennan Rumpf hit a three-run double in a six-run bottom of the fourth as the Navigators (4-0) cruised past the Rams (0-6) at Falmouth.

Brady Coyne had a pair of hits for Falmouth.

Qwest Newhall had a double and single for Deering.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 14, MARSHWOOD 0: Ruby Sliwkowski had four goals to pace the Rams (3-0) over the Hawks (3-1) at Kennebunk.

Sydney Dumas and Ivy Armentrout had three goals apiece for Kennebunk, and Sophia Notine, Grace Archer, Mara Muse and Cassie Mackenzie also scored.

Lauren Walker had seven saves for Marshwood. Lizzie Hayes stopped six shots for Kennebunk.

SCARBOROUGH 12, GORHAM 7: Darby Stolz and Natalie Bilodeau each had five goals to lead the Red Storm (4-0) over the Rams (1-3) in Gorham.

Molly Henderson, Stella Grondin and Meagan Donovan also scored for Scarborough.

Miranda Chasse had three goals, Allie Myles added two goals and Mary DeWitt and Kaitlyn Nichols also scored for Gorham. Lily Rubin made eight saves.

BIDDEFORD 18, SANFORD 7: Valentina Laflamme scored six goals and had four assists as the Tigers (3-1) beat the Spartans (3-3) at Biddeford.

Melandi Martel had four goals for Biddeford, CeCe Keller and Abby Bouffard scored three apiece, and Mackenzie Day and Selena Hout added goals.

Emerson Tolpin led Sanford with three goals.

MASSABESIC 14, THORNTON ACADEMY 6: Emily Jacobs had five goals as the Mustangs (3-0) topped the Golden Trojans (1-3) at Saco.

Bri Stephenson added four goals for Massabesic, Lydia Desrochers chipped in with a pair, and Emma Scully and Shea Lane also scored.

Grace Veroneau had three goals for Thornton Academy, and Morgan Bolduc scored a pair and Ayala Littlefield added a goal.

GREELY 13, YARMOUTH 7: Charlotte Taylor scored five goals as the Rangers (4-1) beat the Clippers (2-3) at Yarmouth.

Eva Williams had three goals for Greely, Carley Ferentz and Lauren Dennen chipped in with two apiece and Allie Read added a goal.

Katelyn D’Appolonia had four goals and an assist for Yarmouth.

