The (April 28) editorial, “We can help the planet by doing nothing,” elevates the importance of pollinators, a critical component of natural, agricultural and home gardening ecosystems. It emphasized how allowing wild lawns to grow in early spring helps pollinators coming out of hibernation.

Freeport Climate Action Now, a group of citizens working to reduce our community’s contribution to climate change, is urging our neighbors to stow their mowers in May as a way to reduce carbon emissions. Nearly 54 million Americans mow their lawns weekly. According to the EPA, gas-powered mowers and other lawn equipment emit high levels of carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, producing up to 5 percent of the nation’s air pollution. Each mower spews the same emissions in an hour as 11 new cars being driven for one hour.

Not ready to give up mowing for the whole month, but still interested in reducing your impact on the climate and pollinators? Consider changing your lawn mowing practices a bit. For example, reduce the frequency of mowing. Allow some areas of your lawn to grow longer, while cutting the grass shorter where you like to gather or play. Reduce the size of your lawn, incorporating more native plants. At the end of your gas-powered lawn mower’s life, replace it with a battery-powered one, or better yet, a human powered push mower.

Take the pledge, stow your mower in the month of May and help do your part to reduce carbon emissions in Maine.

Laura Hench

Freeport

