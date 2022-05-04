The (April 28) editorial, “We can help the planet by doing nothing,” elevates the importance of pollinators, a critical component of natural, agricultural and home gardening ecosystems. It emphasized how allowing wild lawns to grow in early spring helps pollinators coming out of hibernation.
Freeport Climate Action Now, a group of citizens working to reduce our community’s contribution to climate change, is urging our neighbors to stow their mowers in May as a way to reduce carbon emissions. Nearly 54 million Americans mow their lawns weekly. According to the EPA, gas-powered mowers and other lawn equipment emit high levels of carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, producing up to 5 percent of the nation’s air pollution. Each mower spews the same emissions in an hour as 11 new cars being driven for one hour.
Not ready to give up mowing for the whole month, but still interested in reducing your impact on the climate and pollinators? Consider changing your lawn mowing practices a bit. For example, reduce the frequency of mowing. Allow some areas of your lawn to grow longer, while cutting the grass shorter where you like to gather or play. Reduce the size of your lawn, incorporating more native plants. At the end of your gas-powered lawn mower’s life, replace it with a battery-powered one, or better yet, a human powered push mower.
Take the pledge, stow your mower in the month of May and help do your part to reduce carbon emissions in Maine.
Laura Hench
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: We are oppressing one another in this country, and it needs to stop
-
Business
The Wrap: Grape-Nuts pays for Maine woman’s Kilimanjaro climb, Huot’s to reopen after sale
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote for Jackie Sartoris for district attorney
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Jackie Sartoris is right choice for D.A.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Time to take oil industry to court?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.