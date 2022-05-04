Since the QAnon-following wingnuts of the Republican Party – once the Grand Old Party of genuine business interests and less government regulation of those legitimate business interests – has failed to find any real sex trafficking of children, it has turned to the banning of sex education.

Do we really think our kids are not going to learn about sex? Would you have them learn by accident? Is abortion OK if it’s your kid and you don’t want to mess up her life for one mistake that happened when you were out at a rally?

And where, pray tell, is Critical Race Theory taught? Or critical anything for that matter?

Chris Queally

Scarborough

