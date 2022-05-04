Since the QAnon-following wingnuts of the Republican Party – once the Grand Old Party of genuine business interests and less government regulation of those legitimate business interests – has failed to find any real sex trafficking of children, it has turned to the banning of sex education.
Do we really think our kids are not going to learn about sex? Would you have them learn by accident? Is abortion OK if it’s your kid and you don’t want to mess up her life for one mistake that happened when you were out at a rally?
And where, pray tell, is Critical Race Theory taught? Or critical anything for that matter?
Chris Queally
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: We are oppressing one another in this country, and it needs to stop
-
Business
The Wrap: Grape-Nuts pays for Maine woman’s Kilimanjaro climb, Huot’s to reopen after sale
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote for Jackie Sartoris for district attorney
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Jackie Sartoris is right choice for D.A.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Time to take oil industry to court?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.