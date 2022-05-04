Mental health and substance use treatment are essential for our communities struggling with numerous stressors: COVID and its aftermath, the heartbreaking scale of drug overdose deaths, economic and racial inequality.
I’m supporting Jackie Sartoris to be our next district attorney because Cumberland County is ready for a more responsive approach to criminal justice, informed by research and results.
I urge you to vote Jackie Sartoris for DA on June 14th.
Malory Shaughnessy
Westbrook
