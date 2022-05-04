I endorse Jackie Sartoris for Cumberland County District Attorney because she has a plan to reduce crime and incarceration by prioritizing treatment and accountability through evidence-based alternatives for adults and children that will improve lives and make us all safer.

Please vote Jackie Sartoris for DA on June 14.

Victoria Morales
State Representative, House District 33
South Portland

