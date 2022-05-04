The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra presents concerts with three conductors taking the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

The principal conductor for these concerts is Jinwook Park, who will lead Symphony No. 5 by Mahler. This monumental work has been on hold at the orchestra since March 2020, when the orchestra’s performance with Park conducting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Park, who conducts the Colby College Orchestra, returns to the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra stage.

Noted for his enthusiastic and nuanced performances, Park likens conducting Mahler symphonies to “climbing the mountain of Everest.” He is the founder and music director of Haffner Sinfonietta, the former music director of Philharmonia Boston, and the founder and music director of the Nine Valley Music Festival, a summer festival in Korea.

Sharing the podium will be the orchestra’s music director, Rohan Smith, conducting Mozart’s “Overture” to “The Marriage of Figaro” and “Storm,” composed by Maine native Colin Britt. In addition, Jan Roberson, an audience member “Conduct the Orchestra” winner, will conduct “Pas de deux” from The Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky.

Topsham audience members are invited to attend a free pre-concert talk, “Meet the Music,” with Mary Hunter, Bowdoin College music professor, emerita, from 1:30 – 2 p.m. Sunday.

All orchestra musicians and staff members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Audience members must wear masks to attend concerts. Check the orchestra’s website at MidcoastSymphony.org for updates on COVID protocols.

Advertisement

Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the concert, free for ages 18 and under and for college students with ID. Audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at MidcoastSymphony.org or by calling (207) 846-5378.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians from many communities in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: