KENNEBUNK – Rachel J. Blais Juneau, 77, of Kennebunk and formerly a longtime resident of Somersworth and Rollinsford, New Hampshire, passed away Tuesday April 19, 2022, at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.Survivors include her husband, Gerard “Jerry” Juneau of Kennebunk; two sons, Thomas (Patty) Blais and Marc (Deborah) Blais; three stepchildren, Leo (Michelle) Juneau, Linda (John) Muessig, Robert (Missy) Juneau; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dr. Roger (Linda) Poire; her sister Arlene Marquis; and several nieces and nephews.Rachel was predeceased by her husband Maurice “Moxie” Blais who died in 1993.Visiting hours will be Monday May 9, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday May 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary in Wells 236 Elbridge Rd. Wells, ME 04090. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery at a later date.Please go to http://www.taskerfunertalservice.com to sign the online guestbook.If desired memorials in her name may be made to Beacon CharitableCorporationP.O. Box 668Alfred, ME 04002.

