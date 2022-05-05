After nine years of fundraising, Williams-Cone Elementary School in Topsham has completed phase one of their new playground addition. Lead contractor and school parent Mac Hunter was assisted by parents and faculty, to install the “Earthen Crawl Project,” on April 15.

The structure consists of a platform to climb and view the entire playground. Below are tunnels for the students to crawl through. Principal Randa Rineer said the next phase will be to add a slide to the front of the structure.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: