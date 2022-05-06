Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran is on his way to Boston and is likely to be activated for Friday’s game against the White Sox, a source confirmed to MassLive. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier first reported Duran’s expected promotion.

The corresponding move is not yet known. But center fielder Kiké Hernández did not start Thursday’s game because he was sick. Manager Alex Cora, who said he is hoping it is non-virus related, was unable to provide an update on Hernández after Thursday’s game. Hernández could be placed on the COVID-19 related injured list to make room for Duran even if he tests negative; Hernández is still exhibiting COVID-like symptoms, according to Speier, and will be away from the team for the time being.

The 25-year-old Duran is batting .397 with a .478 on-base percentage, .638 slugging percentage, 1.116 OPS, two homers, two triples, four doubles, 11 RBI, 15 runs, nine walks and 13 strikeouts in 15 games for Triple-A Worcester. He’s 7 for 8 in steal attempts.

Duran struggled mightily as a rookie last year with a .215/.241/.336/.578 line and 35.7% strikeout percentage in 112 plate appearances. But he has looked like a different type of offensive player so far at Worcester this year. He seems more focused on hitting line drives and using his speed rather than home-run power.

“That’s something we talk about in spring training and he didn’t hit too many fly balls,” Cora said Sunday. “I think last year and the year before when was in Pawtucket (at the alternate training site), I think he took the whole drive-the-ball (approach) to the next level. He hit a lot of fly balls. And from what I hear in Worcester early on, the ball to right field carries a lot.

“A lot of line drives; he’s tried to bunt a few times,” Cora added about Duran’s approach this season. “His best tool is actually his speed. So to be able to hit line drives and run the bases, that is something we like. We still want him to hit the ball hard. But if he keeps it off the air, that’s better for him.”

POSTPONEMENTS: The series opener between the Texas Rangers and Yankees was postponed because of the forecast for sustained inclement weather in the New York area.

The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time.

Texas and New York will make up the game in a doubleheader on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday, when there is again a significant chance for rain.

The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader;

The series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field was also postponed by rain.

It was rescheduled for Saturday night as the second half of a split doubleheader. The start time for the regularly scheduled matchup was moved up to earlier in the afternoon

