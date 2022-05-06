BOSTON — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and Vince Velasquez halted a rough road stretch by pitching five solid innings to lead the Chicago White Sox past the struggling Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tim Anderson had three singles, and Reese McGuire and José Abreu each contributed a sacrifice fly for the defending AL Central champions (12-13), who moved a step closer to .500 after an eight-game losing streak last month.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double for Boston (10-17), which has lost 12 of 16.

After entering 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his last seven road starts, the 29-year-old Velasquez (2-2) held Boston’s slumbering offense to three hits and a run. Liam Hendricks struck out three in the ninth for his eighth save.

Robert’s shot off Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) cleared the seats and left Fenway Park completely in the third inning, giving the White Sox a 3-0 lead after Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

Boston second baseman Trevor Story went 1 for 4 with a run-scoring groundout after striking out in all four plate appearances when the Red Sox were blanked on six hits by the Angels 8-0 on Thursday.

Eovaldi gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, striking out four with three walks. He had allowed only two runs in his previous two starts, compiling 14 strikeouts.

NOTES: The Red Sox entered ranked 24th in the majors in runs. … CF Kiké Hernández and left-handed starter Rich Hill were placed on the COVID-19 injured list before the game. CF Jarren Duran and RHP John Schreiber were called up from Triple-A Worcester to fill the roster spots. … The 25-year-old Duran batted leadoff after hitting .397 with Worcester. He went 1 for 4 with a triple and scored a run. In his second inning on defense, the speedy outfielder jogged across the grass to pick up two large pieces of trash and then ran to the Red Sox bullpen to discard them. … Bradley threw out AJ Pollock at the plate in the ninth when he tried to score on a fly ball to medium-deep right field.

