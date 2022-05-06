Topsham Select Board on Thursday authorized Town Manager Derek Scrachansky to sign a municipal-state agreement with the Maine Department of Transportation regarding the potential replacement of the Frank J. Wood Bridge, .

On April 11, Assistant Town Manager Mark Waltz met with Topsham’s Public Works Director Dennis Cox, Economic Development Director John Shattuck, Assistant Planner Kate Burch, a MDOT Project Engineer, and Brunswick officials to discuss any extra improvement costs required for the new bridge.

According to the agreement, neither Brunswick nor Topsham will have to pay more than the future improvement costs committed to in the signed document. All additional costs will be covered by the state of Maine.

The exact cost was unclear Friday morning.

While the Maine DOT will maintain the bridge itself, Brunswick and Topsham will be responsible for maintaining the parks on their respective sides of the bridge, including snow removal.

In 2018, Doug Bennett of the Brunswick-Topsham Design Advisory Committee told The Times Record that parks on either side of the bridge would provide sites to honor the history of the area, including pieces of the former Frank J. Wood Bridge structure.

Topsham select board said they know the Maine DOT has taken into consideration the environmental aspects regarding shore-land zoning, and are comfortable moving forward at this time.

The Maine DOT is in their final stages of preparing to go out to bid for the replacement of the bridge, said Waltz.

Because the MDOT plans to build the new bridge so close to the existing structure, there will be some temporary traffic changes, he said.

During construction, traffic on the Frank J. Wood Bridge may be limited to one way traffic, for up to 89 days. The traffic flow will go from Topsham to Brunswick. The MDOT plans to close the bridge completely for six nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

