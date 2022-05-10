Midcoast Maine Community Action will be offering a free in-person Resource and Job Opportunity Fair in the Midcoast Maine Community Action building at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath. The fair is open to all on Friday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will include community resource partners that offer services in the Midcoast region. Representatives from local businesses like Midcoast Maine Community Action, Gagne Foods, Shaw’s and the Southern Maine Career Center will be available to talk about job opportunities as well.

Parents of young children are encouraged to attend, as staff will be on hand from Head Start & Early Head Start Programs, Families CAN! and the WIC program. Head Start and Early Head Start Programs provide free high-quality, early childhood education for income-qualified families. Early Head Start serves children 6 weeks to 3 years old, and Head Start serves preschoolers 3 to 5 years old. Head Start and Early Head Start are available at no cost to all eligible families that reside in Sagadahoc, Lincoln and northern Cumberland County.

For more, information contact Pat Maguire at (207) 844-1351 or [email protected] or Crissia Lindsey at (207) 442-7963 x288 or [email protected]

