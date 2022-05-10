Bath Savings President & CEO Glenn Hutchinson has announced the retirement of Sherry Tremblay, executive vice president of Retail Lending, concluding a 35-year career with the bank.

Tremblay joined Bath Savings in 1987 as assistant vice president and manager to open the new Brunswick branch. She soon became vice president of Branch Administration and oversaw the growth of the bank’s branch network from three to seven offices.

In 1999, Tremblay was promoted to senior vice president of mortgage lending at Bath Savings. She was instrumental in a number of transformational projects, including secondary market lending and the launch of the bank’s online and digital banking products. A Brunswick resident, Tremblay volunteered for several local nonprofits during her tenure, including serving on the boards of Brunswick Downtown Association and Maine State Music Theatre.

“Sherry exemplifies the core values of our organization: honesty, integrity, and fairness. During her time with the bank she led by example and was a respected mentor and friend to many,” said Hutchinson. “We are grateful for Sherry’s decades of exceptional service, and wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Candice Rinaldi, who was promoted to senior vice president of Retail Lending in 2021, has assumed responsibility for mortgage lending, working out of the main office in Bath. Rinaldi joined Bath Savings in 1993 and has held various management positions throughout her career. She became a mortgage lender in 1997.

Caption: Sherry Tremblay will retire at the end of May, ending a 35-year career at Bath Savings.

