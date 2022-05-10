SHAPLEIGH – Edward Michael Cook, 86, a longtime resident of Shapleigh, passed away after a period of failing health on May 6, 2022 He was known by his family and friends as Mike.

Mike was born Sept. 22, 1935, to Edward Philip and Julia (Horrigan) Cook.

Mike attended Alfred Elementary School and graduated from Sanford High School in 1953. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maine. Mike served in the US Army in Korea, as well as an instructor at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, from 1958 – 1960.

In 1962 he met his future wife, Else-Maria Loeffler, marrying Sept. 12, 1964, sharing his life with her for 57 years.

Mike worked at Pioneer Plastics, the Portsmouth Shipyard, and then at American Cyanamid Company/Cyro Industries in the engineering department for 32 years, retiring in 1993.

Mike spent many years volunteering in the Shapleigh Fire Department as a firefighter and then Chief. As Chief, he formed the Shapleigh Rescue Squad in 1980, encouraging all towns people to help the squad.

Mike’s great love was his Shapleigh farm and all things to do with it. He had a great interest in Hudson cars and belonged to the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club for many years. In this club, he attended meets and hosted meets at his farm each fall. Mike also loved John Deere tractors, and attended many New York State 2-cyclinder expos in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Mike is survived by his wife Else, his brother John Cook and wife Lisa; niece Emily Cook, nephews Jeffrey and Mark Loeffler and wife Megan; niece Cheryl Denis and husband Jay; as well as many grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great-grand-nephews.

Mike was predeceased by his parents; sister Geraldine; and nephew Andrew Paul Loeffler.

We will all remember Mike for his wonderful wit, stories and jokes throughout the years, and his unbelievable talent with anything mechanical.

Special thanks to all the people from Southern Maine Hospice Program, and his family for all their help these past few months.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 12﻿ from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. We ask those in attendance to please wear a mask.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Alfred, followed by an outdoor reception back at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

﻿Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred.

Flowers are welcomed and donations in his memory may be made to:

Animal Welfare Society

P.O. Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

