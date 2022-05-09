FALMOUTH – Lucille May (Powers) Dennison, 96, passed on to our Lord at her home on Dec. 24, 2021.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Burr Cemetery, 56 Durham Road, Freeport, on Monday, May 23, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the First Parish Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Road, Pownal. The full obituary is available at www.advantageportland.com.
