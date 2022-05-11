SACO – Laura Lewis, 46, of Saco, passed away on May 9, 2022 peacefully at her home, with her loved ones around her after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Laura was born Sept. 27, 1975 to Linda and Patrick Morey in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada. She was a 1994 graduate of Gorham High School. She went on to pursue her love of all forms of art, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Southern Maine. She was particularly fond of jewelry making and enjoyed her time working for D. Cole Jewelers. Laura later followed in her sister’s and father’s footsteps earning a nursing degree from Central Maine Community College. Laura had a passion for those struggling with addiction, and has been missed by her St. Mary’s coworkers.

Laura loved to travel and did a summer college course in Santiago de Compostela, Spain and a trip to Ireland where she saw the old homestead of her Irish ancestors.

Some of Laura’s favorite pastimes growing up were weekends on Little Ossipee Lake with her Calvert Cousins, and spending time out on Long Island. Laura will be most remembered for her creativity, courage through adversity, her beautiful smile, unmatched sense of humor, and most of all her devotion to her daughter Ella who she described as her greatest gift.

Laura is survived by her parents Linda and Patrick Morey of Saco; her daughter, Ella; sister, Kathleen Morey; and nephew, Lyden Fogg of South Portland; sister, Erin Gould (Justin) and children Addison, Ruby and Seamus of Saco; and three special aunts; and many cousins.

The family is so appreciative of all the love and support from her St. Mary’s friends, Gorham High classmates, the Little Log Cabin gang for the dedication of a bench at Chaffin Pond in Windham, and the love of her best friend, Kerry.

Thanks to the Northern Light Hospice Staff who helped the family during the final days.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Cote Funeral Home in Saco. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

If desired, donations may be made in Laura’s name to:

Camp Sunshine

35 Acadia Rd.

Casco, ME 04015

