AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta faculty senate cast a vote of no confidence against the search for the campus’ newly hired president and another against the chancellor of the University of Maine System and called for a new presidential search.

The faculty senate meeting on Wednesday — which lasted more than five hours — was the first in-person meeting the UMA faculty had after learning about newly hired President Michael Laliberte’s votes of no confidence from his former university and that the chancellor of the University of Maine System, Dannel Malloy, knew and did not disclose the information to the full UMA presidential search committee. The search committee chair, Sven Bartholomew, also knew and did not tell the rest of the committee.

The president of a labor union that represents full-time faculty across the University of Maine System said that by not informing the committee, Bartholomew “destroyed” the search for the UMA president and violated the search’s “Code of Ethics.” The code of ethics was drafted by Storbeck Search, the consulting firm that helped the university find candidates, and asked search committee members to “guard against inaccuracies, carelessness, bias or distortion made through either emphasis or omission of information.”

The UMA faculty senate declared the search as failed and requested a new search to start immediately. The group outlined its reasoning for the no-confidence vote in the 2021-22 UMA presidential search in a resolution shared by the University of Maine System.

Malloy released a statement around 10:45 a.m. Thursday where he said he takes it as “a matter of immediate urgency” and apologized to faculty, but did not mention the future of President Laliberte.

The reasons the UMA Faculty Senate gave for their decision were:

• “University of Maine System employees and a member of the Board of Trustees failed to guard against inaccuracies, carelessness/bias and or distortion made through either emphasis or omission of information during the presidential search,” which was taken directly from Storbeck Search’s Code of Ethics;

• “Omissions from the Chancellor and member of the Board of Trustees may have changed the recommendations of the search committee regarding the candidates for consideration of the President of the University of Maine at Augusta;”

• “Omissions from the Chancellor and member of the Board of Trustees have compromised the integrity of the search and damaged the reputation of UMA and the University of Maine System.”

The UMA Faculty Senate added, faculty members of the University of Maine at Augusta feel there is a “loss of confidence in the capability and direction of the University of Maine System Leadership,” as one of the reasons why they additionally cast a vote of no confidence against Chancellor Malloy.

Among the reasons for Malloy’s no confidence vote were: failing to inform the UMA presidential search committee of “critical” information candidate in spite of ethics mandating such, and delegated decision-making authority on relevant information;” “The Chancellor’s office has released multiple statements with inconsistent claims that are more focused on protecting the Chancellor’s reputation than preserving UMA’s integrity;” and other reasons non-specific to the UMA president search, but relevant to the faculty at UMA.

The faculty at UMA claim there has been difficulty at the University of Maine System institution, such as Augusta, in hiring part-time faculty or staff and difficulties with the institutions dealing with finance issues, like hiring guest speakers or administrating grants.

Chancellor Malloy said before the Faculty Senate made its decision, he “apologized to them and listened to their concerns, which were loud and clear.”

“I reiterate my regret and sincere apology to the UMA and communities,” Malloy said in the statement. “Yesterday morning, I also informed the UMA Presidential Search Committee that we will revise our search policies for president and provost positions immediately to require a declaration from candidates as to whether they have ever been the subject of a non-confidence vote.”

Malloy said he will work with “everyone at UMA” to restore their confidence in him.

The faculty senate meeting where the votes happened started at 1 p.m. Wednesday and ran until about 6:30 p.m., according to a professor who attended.

University of Maine System officials blocked reporters from attending the meeting after initially providing the Zoom link, citing section 402 of Maine’s Freedom of Access Act that states only the Board of Trustees of the University of Maine System and any of its committees and subcommittees are considered public proceedings.

Before the meeting, Laliberte said in a statement about the incidents that he “realizes and regrets that this situation has strained my relationship with many of you before I even arrived on campus.”

“This is not the way I wanted to join the UMA community,” he said. “However, I want you all to know I will do anything in my power to be the open and transparent leader that you all deserve, and will work hard to earn your trust.”

This story will be updated.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that a no-confidence vote was taken against the University of Maine at Augusta presidential search.

