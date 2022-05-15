In the wake of recent cuts to faculty positions at the University of Maine at Farmington (where I teach as a professor of English), I was astonished to read in Kennebec Journal reporter Emily Duggan’s May 6 Press Herald article that the University of Maine System has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees to outside consultants as part of searches for campus presidents.
At UMF, the system paid (according to Duggan’s article) a consulting firm $110,000 for the search that brought us President Edward Serna. After only three years, President Serna has just stepped down, to be replaced by an interim president. Since Theodora Kalikow retired in 2012, you might say that UMF has had nothing but interim presidents (whether the “interim” was officially part of the title or not), as we are now on our fourth president in 10 years.
A university president’s most important job is raising funds. He or she does so by making connections and cultivating relationships in the community. That is impossible to do when there’s a revolving door in the president’s office. Frequent turnover of the president position is a major contributor to financial instability.
The process being used to select campus presidents is clearly an expensive failure.
Paying the cost falls on the shoulders of the faculty and the students (whose academic lives are disrupted when their majors are eliminated and their teachers are sent packing). Rather than eliminating faculty positions as a budget-cutting measure, maybe UMaine System administrators could try curtailing their own wasteful spending practices first.
Michael Johnson
Jay
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Make chirashi the next time you’re in the mood for sushi
-
Books
Best-Sellers: ‘Big Truck Little Island,’ ‘Downeast’
-
Arts & Entertainment
What to look for this summer at Maine museums and galleries
-
Opinion
Insight: U.S. is expanding its goals in Ukraine. That’s dangerous.
-
Editorials
Our View: Affordable housing shortage as destructive as wildfire
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.