BATH — Gavin Baillargeon of Morse threw his second no-hitter of the season to lead the Shipbuilders to an 11-2 win over Lincoln Academy on Monday.

Baillargeon struck out nine and walked two, allowing two runs on Morse’s three errors. Braylon Williams drove in four runs for Morse and Jason Bussey had three. Calin Gould, Thomas Guild and Gabe Morrison each had two hits.

On May 2, Baillargeon threw a no-hitter in a 15-0 win over Gardiner, striking out nine and walking two.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, POLAND 4: Colin Smith hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted the Capers (5-6) over the visiting Knights (4-5) .

Curtis Sullivan pitched six innings in relief to earn the win, striking out seven. Gabe Harmon, Josh Smith and Sullivan each doubled.

Poland’s Hunter Gibson hit four singles, while Adam Gwarjanski pitched eight innings. Adam MacFawn had a two-run single in the third and scored a run in the fifth.

SOUTH PORTLAND 9, KENNEBUNK 7: Ryan Thurber hit a three-run homer in the third inning to extend a one-run lead and the Red Riots (7-2) went on to beat the Rams (5-4-1) at Kennebunk.

Johnny Poole had three hits, including a triple for South Portland, while Richard Gilboy and Jack Houle each added two hits.

Landon Schwartzman led Kennebunk with four hits.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, LAKE REGION 2: Bryce Richardson’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the third broke a 1-1 tie as the Raiders (3-8) beat the Lakers (3-8) at Fryeburg.

Brian Martinez drove in a pair of runs for Fryeburg, while starter Noah Grant allowed two earned runs on eight hits while striking out five.

Noah Duprey and Brock Gibbons each doubled for Lake Region.

OCEANSIDE 5, MEDOMAK VALLEY 3: Austin Chilles had three singles, an RBI and a run scored as the Mariners (4-6) downed the Panthers (6-4) in Rockland.

Duncan Oakes-Nelsen drove in two with a base hit in the first and pitched six innings for Oceanside, striking out six. Alex Bartlett added a two-run double in the second.

Wyatt Simmons led Medomak with a two-run single in the fourth. Matt Holbrook scored on Tucker Holgerson’s bases-loaded walk.

OAK HILL 25, BOOTHBAY 1: The Raiders (5-4) scored 10 runs in the fourth inning and rolled to a win over the Seahakws (0-8) in Boothbay.

Ethan Vatasso had a home run, double and single to pace the Raiders.

Boothbay’s Gryffin Kristan hit an RBI double.

