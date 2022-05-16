Giulianna DoCarmo hit an RBI single to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth as Noble edged Thornton Academy 2-1 Monday in softball in Saco.

Allie Moore lined a run-scoring double to give Noble (5-4) the lead in the top of the first, but Thornton Academy (4-4) pulled even on an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth.

Kiersten Davis picked up the victory, throwing a six-hitter, fanning five and walking one.

Renee Gonneville had a pair of hits for the Trojans.

WINDHAM 10, MARSHWOOD 0: Jaydn Kimball went 3 for 3, with a home run, triple and double and five RBI as the Eagles (8-2) handled the Hawks (2-8) in three innings at Windham.

Starter Brooke Gerry allowed a pair of singles, striking out eight for Windham and added a pair of hits, and Ella Wilcox and Hanna Heanssler each added a pair of hits.

POLAND 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Atlantis Martin had a hit and two RBI and scattered two runs and five hits across five innings to lead the Knights (10-0) over the Capers (8-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Emma Bunyea finished with a homer and a single, two runs scored and an RBI for Poland. Khloe O’Leary added three hits and Gretchyn Paradis pitched two perfect innings of relief for the save.

Kathryne Clay and Esme Song each had an RBI for Cape.

PORTLAND 17, SOUTH PORTLAND 10: Sadie Armstrong went 3 for 5 with two RBI and picked up the win to lead the Bulldogs (7-2) over the Red Riots (5-6) in South Portland.

Portland’s Hannah Hawkes went 4 for 6 with two triples, three runs scored and three RBI. Ruby Chase had two doubles and a hit, three runs and three RBI. Gabby Daniels had four hits and two RBI.

Ella Nickerson led South Portland with two doubles, a single and two RBI. Mia Micucci hit a triple and took the loss.

ST. DOMINIC 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Kathleen Dean helped the Saints (11-1) beat Rangers (0-13) in Auburn.

Dean struck out nine and allowed just two hits for the win. Dean also hit a triple. Cami Casserly and Emily Andrews both had three hits apiece for St. Dom’s.

LACROSSE

THORNTON ACADEMY 17, NOBLE 1: Morgan Bolduc scored six goals for the Golden Trojans (3-4) as they built an 11-1 advantage at halftime and rolled past the Knights (1-6) at Saco.

Grace Veroneau had four goals for Thornton Academy, and Ayala Littlefield chipped in with a pair of goals.

Hannah Martel scored for Noble.

KENNEBUNK 18, GORHAM 5: Ruby Sliwkowski had six goals and an assist for Kennebunk (7-0) in winning at Gorham.

Sydney Dumas had five goals and doled out three assists for Kennebunk, Keara Battagliese, Ivy Armentrout and Mara Muse chipped in with two goals apiece, and Grace Archer added a goal and had three assists.

Allie Light and Miranda Chasse had two goals apiece for Gorham (2-6).