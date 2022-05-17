Falmouth has received a $50,000 grant to help implement its 2021 Strategic Watershed Plan this summer.

The grant from the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation will allow research at several streams to see if excess water runoff and/or sediment are causing habitat and water quality problems, according to the town. The grant also funds nature-based projects to improve aquatic habitats and fish populations.

The results of the one-year project will help decide what action should be taken, including strengthening shoreland zoning ordinances and improving culverts.

