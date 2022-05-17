Bath
Tues. 5/24 5 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Public Works
Tues. 5/24 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 5/25 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
Tues. 5/24 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 5/24 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/25 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 5/25 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Tues. 5/24 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Tues. 5/24 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Thur. 5/26 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Fri. 5/20 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
Tues. 5/24 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
Wed. 5/25 7 p.m. Special Town Meeting Mt. Ararat Middle School
Thur. 5/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
Fri. 5/27 8 a.m. Memorial Day Parade Meeting Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
