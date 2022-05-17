Bath

Tues.  5/24  5 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee  Public Works

Tues.  5/24  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  5/25  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

Tues.  5/24  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  5/24  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/25  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  5/25  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Tues.  5/24  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Tues.  5/24  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Thur.  5/26  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Fri.  5/20  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

Tues.  5/24  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

Wed.  5/25  7 p.m.  Special Town Meeting  Mt. Ararat Middle School

Thur.  5/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

Fri.  5/27  8 a.m.  Memorial Day Parade Meeting  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

