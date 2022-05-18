I am humbled and thrilled that on May 29 the Miles for Mills Memorial Day Weekend 5K is coming to Brunswick Landing. This race is put on by the Travis Mills Foundation and has been virtual the past two years. The Travis Mills Foundation is hoping that Brunswick Landing becomes the race destination for years to come.

Before we get into the logistics, including how you can get involved, I want you to know about the Travis Mills Foundation and what they do. Their team is led by the foundation namesake Travis Mills, a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and recalibrated warrior. Travis coined the phrase recalibrated veteran as someone that experienced a life-changing injury while in service to our country, healed and then learned to live their new normal; they recalibrated. That is Travis’s own story, and why he dedicated his life to the work of helping other veterans.

The mission of the foundation is to support recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

They support veterans through their nationally recognized retreat located in Rome, Maine. Veteran families who have been injured in active duty, or as a result of their service to our nation, receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free experience in Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s outdoors.

When Travis was recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center from the IED explosion that took his limbs, he and his family took a trip out to a retreat in Colorado where Travis participated in adaptive sports. The trip had a profound effect and Travis knew he wanted to create this experience in Maine. To date, they have served 882 families from 44 states.

The Travis Mills Foundation does year-long fundraising events and activities to help support the retreat, but the Miles for Mills 5K, now in its 11th year, is one of the biggest events they do. Currently, they have over 1,000 runners registered, with the vast majority participating in person, while about 100 out-of-state runners participating virtually. You can see some participants’ stories on the Travis Mills Foundation Facebook page (an incredible page to follow).

How can you help? There are several ways to still get involved.

RUN OR WALK THE RACE

First, if you want to walk or run the 5K they are absolutely still accepting racers and walkers (there is room for 2,00 total). You don’t have to be a highly-trained athlete to participate- go at your own pace (many do). A 5K is just over 3 miles, and 3 miles is about 6,000 to 7,00 steps, so if you have a FitBit with a goal of 10,000 steps per day, doing this race wouldn’t even exceed that.

Race participants can sign up at www.MilesForMills.org. The race fee is $25.

There is also a race map, under the race guide button on the website so you can see the course.

SIGH UP AS A FUNDRAISER

Want to fundraise for this great cause but you are unable to race yourself? Sign up as a fundraiser at www.MillsforMaine.org and you can collect donations. Registering as a fundraiser is $25.

VOLUNTEER

With a new route, racers will be needing some help knowing which way to go. There will be signage of course, but having individuals along the race route will be key. There is also set up and tear down help of putting out signs and setting up the start/finish line. Additionally, there is a children’s play area at the start/finish line which will need some volunteers too. The volunteer coordinator is an awesome guy named John Romac, and if you want to volunteer you can email him at [email protected]

There’s a volunteer orientation this Saturday, May 21 in Brunswick for those who want a better idea of what they will be doing.

CHEER ON THE RACERS

For many racers, this is an emotional day as they are mostly running for a veteran they know or they are a veteran. Having people cheer them on during the race is both appreciated and welcomed. For that, you need to know about the race route which is below, and also where to park.

Essentially, you will see designated paring lots for race day as many of the businesses have given permission for race day parking. Look for the signage as you enter Brunswick Landing and though you may have to walk a little bit to get to a preferred viewing spot, know the runners will appreciate it. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair and know there is no parking on roadsides, only in the lots.

My top viewing spot would be on Admiral Fitch anywhere near the Brunswick Naval Museum, Wild Oats or Flight Deck (look for the giant American Flag). Also the Start/Finish line at Brunswick Parks & Rec. will have the children’s games, Darling’s Ice Cream Truck and the opening ceremony, and post-race ceremonies before and after the race, so that will be a popular spot for many families.

RACE DETAILS AND ROUTE

The race begins at 9 a.m. with five waves of runners going off in one-minute intervals between 9-9:10 a.m. (you will hear a horn for each wave). The route takes a left our of the Brunswick Parks & Rec. center and up past Coastal Landing, and crosses Admiral Fitch by the ballfields near the new Vivid Cloud location. Racers will then run down behind Hangar 6, make a loop, and run down the back side of Flight Deck, Wild Oats and Molnlycke before coming up Admiral Fitch past the Museum taking a right at the plane, and other right at Pathways, past Wayfair and finally two more lefts before returning to the Brunswick Parks & Rec Center. Spectators should be on-site by 8:30 to get a good viewing spot.

Cory King is the executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

