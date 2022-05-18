Giving back

The Rotary Club of Brunswick, in conjunction with the Topsham Espresso Rotary and Brunswick Coastal Rotary clubs, raised $11,425 to provide relief to refugees or other victims of the war in Ukraine, including items such as water, food, shelter, medicine and clothing.

“This is a wonderful example of how we can make a positive difference in the world as members of an international organization dedicated to peace, goodwill and effective action,” said Fred Horch, president of the Rotary Club of Brunswick.

State Farm agents teamed up to make a $12,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maine. Local agents who participated included Terri Wright (Yarmouth), Robin Thurston (Scarborough), Diane Newman (Portland), Chris Grimes (Brunswick), Michelle Raber (Scarborough), Catrina Milliman (Freeport), Chris Doughty (Westbrook), Peg Poulin (Saco) and Scott Murphy (sales leader).

Town & Country Federal Credit Union marked May’s designation as “Older Americans Month” by contributing enough money to provide 500 meals to Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.

Granted

The Maine Women’s Giving Tree has contributed a record $82,500 in grants to 13 local nonprofits to support programs for women, children and families in the Midcoast area. The recipients were: Big Brothers Big Sisters Bath/Brunswick, $6,000; ArtVan, $7,500; Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, $8,000; Family and Community Mediation, $7,500; The Gathering Place, $5,000; Growing to Give, $5,000; Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine, $5,000; Independence Association, $10,000; Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, $9,000; Midcoast Literacy, $3,000; Midcoast Youth Center, $7,500; People Plus Brunswick Area Teen Center, $4,000.

The Maine Women’s Giving Tree is a philanthropic group of more than 80 local women. Individual members pool their dollars and together decide how to distribute the money.

Advertisement

“This is the first time we have been able to recommend full funding for each finalist’s application,” said Giving Tree President Jane Cabot of Harpswell.

United Way of Southern Maine’s Brick & Beam Society gave $13,890 to Educate Maine’s Project>Login Girls Who Code Summer Camp for the development and execution of two Girls Who Code summer camps in the greater Portland region. The grant supports early childhood learning and/or STEM/STEAM summer programs benefiting underserved populations.

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center received an $87,000 Connecting Joy grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The new program aims to launch or expand gaming and technology programs at children’s hospitals.

Recognition

Bay Square at Yarmouth, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been selected as one of the best in the state of nearly 100 assisted living communities in Maine by U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural Best Senior Living ratings.

Bay Square earned “Best” status by achieving the highest-possible rating for both assisted living and memory care following a comprehensive consumer satisfaction survey. Bay Square’s residents and family members gave the community high marks in critical areas, such as overall value, management and staff, resident enrichment, dining and food, safety, transportation, maintenance, housekeeping, and location.

Portside Real Estate Group has been listed at 558 on the 2022 Mega 1000, T3 Sixty’s annual ranking of the Top 1000 Brokerages. T3 Sixty is the largest management consultancy in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

Mid Coast Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mid Coast Hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: