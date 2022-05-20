I support Heath Ouellette’s candidacy for Maine House of Representatives (District 146). Given the challenges facing our state and country, we need a strong Democrat on the ballot in the November election.

Heath has demonstrated his leadership experience in the public, private and voluntary sectors as chair of Ogunquit’s Select Board, promoting accountability, transparency and sound fiscal management. An active local Rotarian, he’s started a boutique hospitality business and helped establish a local Pride Committee.

A native Mainer, Heath believes in creating sustainable, quality Maine jobs. He supports full state funding share for our local schools and improved options for learning a trade. Enjoying “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” requires access to decent health care: Heath wants individuals and Maine small businesses to have better choices for health, dental, eye and disability insurance.

I strongly urge voters in the June 14 Democratic primary to vote for Heath Ouellette.

Robin Millward

Ogunquit

