Gregory Greenleaf’s excellent May 18 letter (“Repudiate Carlson, his message of hate,” Page A6) is an action plan.

Just as 850 companies and counting have pulled out of Russia in solidarity for the unprovoked horrors Russia is now inflicting on Ukraine, so we should boycott all advertisers that support Fox News and its messages of hate (see Dropfox.com for a list).

As long as Fox News is able to profit, the hate they incite will continue.

Rhonda Berg and Tom Bohan

Peaks Island

