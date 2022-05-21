I find it puzzling that Sunday’s front-page article “What abortion rights mean to me” (May 15), concerning how Maine women feel about Roe v. Wade, contains interviews with six women who are all pro-abortion. Could you not find one woman in all of Maine who feels differently?
One must assume your editors have never heard the obvious truism, “There are two sides to every story.”
This kind of slanted reporting does little to recommend you as a valid source of news and opinion.
Andrea Rouda
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Caterina will back land conservation as House 126 nominee
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Let Fox News know they can’t profit from hate
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: ‘What abortion rights mean to me’ example of skewed reporting
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Activism can be quiet, too
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t let Maine roll back respect for LGBTQ people
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.