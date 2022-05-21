I find it puzzling that Sunday’s front-page article “What abortion rights mean to me” (May 15), concerning how Maine women feel about Roe v. Wade, contains interviews with six women who are all pro-abortion. Could you not find one woman in all of Maine who feels differently?

One must assume your editors have never heard the obvious truism, “There are two sides to every story.”

This kind of slanted reporting does little to recommend you as a valid source of news and opinion.

Andrea Rouda
Freeport

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles