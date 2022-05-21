In the early 2000s, my family was moving into an apartment in Portland. I was in the elevator with my 4-year-old son, and a neighbor said to me, “Your homosexual ass is not welcome here.”
When we got to our apartment, my young son asked, “Does he hate all of us, or just you?”
Over the past 20 years, there has been progress in the advancement of LGBTQ rights (and representation) in Maine, which is why I was so disappointed to read about an out-of-state marketing company, hired by the Maine Republican Party, using fear and hatred of LGBTQ people in one of its early gubernatorial attack ads. I was even more disappointed to see the current Democratic gubernatorial administration’s response to the ad.
One purpose of public schools is to teach young people how to live in a pluralistic society – which includes LGBTQ people. If the “Freedom Days” lesson featured in the attack ad could have been better, then make it better.
Please don’t let Maine’s Republican Party demonize LGBTQ people (and our allies) again. That was the Maine I grew up in – and the Maine that led to the 1984 murder of Charlie Howard.
And, please don’t let Maine Democrats get away with sacrificing LGBTQ Mainers for political expediency again.
What I said to my young son all those years ago was, “It’s my job to make sure this place is safe for us. All of us.”
I am still committed to that. Who’s with me?
Kelley McDaniel
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Caterina will back land conservation as House 126 nominee
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Let Fox News know they can’t profit from hate
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: ‘What abortion rights mean to me’ example of skewed reporting
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Activism can be quiet, too
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Don’t let Maine roll back respect for LGBTQ people
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.