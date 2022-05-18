I write this letter in simple sentences because the solution to this complex problem is simple. Fox News is evil. Fox News teaches hate. A white shooter in Buffalo said in a manifesto that replacement theory motivated him to kill Black Americans.
Tucker Carlson teaches replacement theory. Carlson nightly infects America with hate. The New York Times’ Nicholas Confessore and Karen Yourish have reported (May 15) that “no public figure has promoted replacement theory more loudly or relentlessly than the Fox host Tucker Carlson, who has made elite-led demographic change a central theme of his show since joining Fox’s prime-time lineup in 2016.”
I have little hope that Fox News will pull Carlson off the air. His ratings are too good. Streaming and cable services like Xfinity, Spectrum, Sling and YouTube TV broadcast Fox News. Broadcasters who air Fox News are complicit in our fellow Americans’ deaths.
Broadcast providers should pull Fox News off the air. If not that, broadcast providers should not air Carlson. If not that, broadcast providers should not air Carlson for 10 nights in honor of the 10 victims killed in Buffalo. If not that, those who watch should no longer watch Fox News. If not that, those who watch Fox News should read the biography of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, who wisely observed, “Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident they are acting on their own free will.” If not that, then do as I try my best to do each day – love your neighbor.
Gregory Greenleaf
Harpswell
