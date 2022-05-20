I was appalled at the May 18 Press Herald article about a South Portland company’s vehicle-mounted pepper spray gun, holding more than 30 times the amount in a typical handheld canister and marketed to the general public. What is this, “Mad Max”?
I’m dismayed by the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs’ support and that F3 Defense, which developed it, won this year’s “Innovator of the Year” award from the Manufacturers Association of Maine. Surely there are innovations that would be more beneficial to society.
I’ve been in a group that was pepper sprayed by police using excessive force, and that was mostly white college kids. This group included a student in a wheelchair, who couldn’t maneuver out of the way. The owner of F3 downplays the harm of pepper spray. A report from The International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations and Physicians for Human Rights notes that “inhalation of high doses … can produce adverse cardiac, respiratory, and neurologic effects, including arrhythmias and sudden death,” not to mention intense pain.
Pickup trucks in Portland have revved engines and threatened peaceful and lawful protesters exercising their right to free speech (intimidating, given that “between (George) Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, vehicles drove into protests at least 139 times, according to an analysis completed by The Boston Globe.”)
This is a technology that justifies the use of deterrent violence. This system is designed to perpetrate the assault of citizens protesting, rightfully, true violence and oppression; it should be regulated and unavailable to the general public.
Emilia Dahlin
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
The Downs makes a donation to the Scaborough Land Trust
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough resident turns 100 years old
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough High School holding off on track replacement
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Advancing Maine’s role in the life sciences through biomanufacturing
-
Times Record
Ziggurat Theatre Ensemble presents outdoor fantasy performance at Desert of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.