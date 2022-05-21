NEW YORK — On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest Saturday.

A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim Anderson objected to a hard tag by Donaldson, the two stars sparred again. This time, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the fray, too.

In the third inning, Donaldson had rounded second base after the final out and began jawing with Anderson as the teams came off the field. Donaldson, a former AL MVP in his first season with the Yankees, was escorted off the field by Manager Aaron Boone and Anderson, an All-Star shortstop, was led off by third base coach Joe McEwing.

In the fifth, Grandal stood up from his crouch and began jawing at Donaldson as he approached the plate. The barking continued as relievers ran in from the bullpens and the benches emptied, with Chicago Manager Tony LaRussa also yelling at Donaldson.

Anderson continued to shout at Donaldson while being restrained by José Abreu and infielder Gavin Sheets. After a few minutes, umpires issued warnings to both sides and Donaldson struck out.

It was the second incident of the season between Donaldson and Anderson, who also exchanged words after a pickoff play at third on May 13 in Chicago. Donaldson appeared to knee and push Anderson while applying the tag, Anderson responded with a shove and both players exchanged words, resulting in the benches and bullpens clearing.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, REDS 1: Bo Bichette hit two home runs, pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings, and Toronto won at home.

Bichette’s first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichette’s career, and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh. Both came on the first pitch in his sixth career multi-homer game. Five of his six home runs this season have tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead.

Greene allowed one run and four hits in six innings, walking two and striking out six in his first start since tossing 7 1/3 hitless innings against Pittsburgh last Sunday,

Manoah (5-1) allowed one run and seven hits to snap a three-start winless streak and getting his first W since April 28 against Boston. He walked none and struck out four.

NOTES

YANKEES: New York placed Chad Green on the injured list with a strained right elbow and the stalwart reliever could be headed for surgery.

Before the Yankees opened a series with the Chicago White Sox, Manager Aaron Boone said Green was getting other opinions before making a final decision. Green was injured during Thursday’s loss in Baltimore, and before Friday’s rainout Boone said the strain is a significant one.

This season, Green is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 appearances. Since becoming one of New York’s high-leverage relievers in 2017, he has a 2.96 ERA in 260 appearances. Last season, Green was 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances when he struck out 99 hitters in 83 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES: Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies lineup as the designated hitter after he missed the previous five games because of soreness from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.

The reigning NL MVP hit third for the Phillies against the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Mitch White.

The 29-year-old Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBI and a .634 slugging percentage. He has been playing exclusively at designated hitter since injuring his arm on a throw from right field last month. He last played the field at Miami on April 16.

ORIOLES: Baltimore called top prospect Adley Rutschman up to the majors, paving the way for the 24-year-old catcher to make his big league debut.

The switch-hitting Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The Orioles selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk and designated catcher Anthony Bemboom for assignment.

Rutschman reached Triple-A last year but had a triceps injury before this season. He’s hit .309 with a .942 OPS in 19 games across three levels of the minors in 2022.

METS: New York placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Scherzer left his start on Wednesday night after experiencing tightness in his side. An MRI performed Thursday revealed a moderate to high-grade internal oblique strain, according to the Mets. Scherzer is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

In other moves Saturday, the Mets reinstated outfielder Sterling Marte from the bereavement list, recalled right-handed pitcher Jake Reed and added right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina as the 27th man for a doubleheader at Colorado. The Mets also optioned second baseman Gosuke Katoh to Triple-A.

