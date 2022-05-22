PORTLAND – Louis “Louie” Genero Distasio Jr., 69, died unexpectedly at his home on May 17, 2022.

Louie was born in Portland, the son of Louis Generald Distasio Sr. and Louise Nancy Distasio. Louie served in the military in the early 1970s. He owned a shoe shop in the city of Portland in the late 1970s. He later moved onto commercial fishing and painting as a trade. However, Louie’s first job was being a father, his kids always came first. His children meant the world to him and he meant the world to his children.

Louie was well known and loved throughout the city of Portland. His kids could not go anywhere without someone asking, “You Louie’s kid? I love that guy!” Everyone who knew Louie, loved him. He had an infectious smile, charming sense of humor, and a heart of gold. He was the one that everyone and anyone would call when they were in need of support. Louie always found a way to make the table bigger so those around him would not be in need. He was a Saint.

Louie was predeceased by his parents Louis Generald Distasio Sr. and Louise Nancy Distasio; his sister, Camilla Barker, his brother, Sam Distasio; and his son Louis Distasio III.

Louie is survived by his sisters Maryann Moore and Nancy Wildes, his brothers Dominic Distasio, Jerry Distasio, and James Distasio; his children Vanessa Ainsworth, Christina Ainsworth, and Nicholas Distasio; and his grandchildren James Distasio and Sara Distasio.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on May 25 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Reception will be later that day at 1 p.m. at the Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave, Portland.

To share a memory of Louie or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

