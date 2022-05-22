CLINTON — The body of a man missing since late March has been found in the Sebasticook River, between the Benton Bridge and dam, according to police.

Chief Stanley “Rusty” Bell of the Clinton Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon the body of Justin Howard, 36, had been recovered.

Howard was last seen March 28 as he ran into the river, near Pleasant Street, according to police.

“Someone called into the (Somerset County) Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 (Sunday) afternoon and said they saw a body,” Bell said.

The Maine Warden Service, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Rescue were involved in efforts to recover Howard’s body.

The circumstances around Howard’s death do not appear to be suspicious, Bell said.

“He’s been transported to the medical examiners office,” Bell said. “At this point, we don’t have anything different (to announce) than when he went into the water. The medical examiner’s office will do a complete evaluation. They will determine the cause of death, and we’ll go from there.”

Witnesses in March told police they had seen Howard running down Pleasant Street and onto Water Street, before entering the water.

Howard was last seen wearing a gray and blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and blue sneakers.

Most recently, Howard was living in the Waterville-Winslow area, and was visiting friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton the day he ran into the river and could not be found.

Crews searched the river for five days following Howard’s disappearance. Rescue workers said search was especially challenging due to the fast-moving, frigid water and rapids in the area. The search was also hindered because there is no boat launch near where Howard disappeared.

The search was ended after crews were unable to find any sign of Howard.

When the report came in Sunday, rescue workers were able to reach and recover Howard’s body with the help of a private landowner with an ATV.

“At this point, there’s nothing new to be known,” Bell said, “unless the medical examiner’s office develops something we did not anticipate.”

