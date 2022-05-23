April Verch and Cody Walters

7:30 p.m. Thursday. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15. sacorivertheatre.org

You’ve got three chances this week to see the married duo of fiddler/singer April Verch and guitarist/banjo player Cody Walters. Their sound fuses the music of her Ottawa Valley home and his Kansas one. You’ll see step dancing and will hear all sorts of fiddle tunes, fiddle-banjo duets, ’50s country, Scandinavian folk and sweet, tight vocal harmonies. Along with the Thursday night show in Saco, the pair is playing on Friday at the Dance Hall in Kittery (thedancehallkittery.org) and on Saturday at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor (boothbayoperahouse.com).

Sandy River Ramblers

6 p.m. Saturday. Lakeside Orchards, 318 Readfield Road, Manchester, $12, free for 12 and under, 207-397-2241. lakesideorchards.com

Toss some lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic basket into the car and ramble on over to Lakeside Orchards in Manchester for an early evening outdoor show from The Sandy River Ramblers. The Maine bluegrass act features songwriter Stan Keach, bassist Julie Davenport, banjoist Bud Godsoe, fiddler Brendan Hickey and mandolinist Bobby St. Pierre. Snack and beverages will be available on site for purchase, but there’s no extra charge for the gorgeous three- and four-part harmonies you’ll hear. Expect tunes from the albums “Cry of the Loon” and “Home in the Heart on Maine” among others from a band also known for its sense of humor.

The Wallflowers

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Led by Bob Dylan’s son, Jakob Dylan, rock band The Wallflowers roll into town with songs from “Exit Wounds,” their first new album in nine years. Their debut was released 30 years ago, but it was 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse” that caught listeners’ ears with “The Difference,” “Three Marlenas,” “6th Avenue Heartache” and “One Headlight.” Local roots act Love by Numb3rs opens the show.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: