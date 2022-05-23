April Verch and Cody Walters
7:30 p.m. Thursday. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, $15. sacorivertheatre.org
You’ve got three chances this week to see the married duo of fiddler/singer April Verch and guitarist/banjo player Cody Walters. Their sound fuses the music of her Ottawa Valley home and his Kansas one. You’ll see step dancing and will hear all sorts of fiddle tunes, fiddle-banjo duets, ’50s country, Scandinavian folk and sweet, tight vocal harmonies. Along with the Thursday night show in Saco, the pair is playing on Friday at the Dance Hall in Kittery (thedancehallkittery.org) and on Saturday at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor (boothbayoperahouse.com).
Sandy River Ramblers
6 p.m. Saturday. Lakeside Orchards, 318 Readfield Road, Manchester, $12, free for 12 and under, 207-397-2241. lakesideorchards.com
Toss some lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic basket into the car and ramble on over to Lakeside Orchards in Manchester for an early evening outdoor show from The Sandy River Ramblers. The Maine bluegrass act features songwriter Stan Keach, bassist Julie Davenport, banjoist Bud Godsoe, fiddler Brendan Hickey and mandolinist Bobby St. Pierre. Snack and beverages will be available on site for purchase, but there’s no extra charge for the gorgeous three- and four-part harmonies you’ll hear. Expect tunes from the albums “Cry of the Loon” and “Home in the Heart on Maine” among others from a band also known for its sense of humor.
The Wallflowers
8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Led by Bob Dylan’s son, Jakob Dylan, rock band The Wallflowers roll into town with songs from “Exit Wounds,” their first new album in nine years. Their debut was released 30 years ago, but it was 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse” that caught listeners’ ears with “The Difference,” “Three Marlenas,” “6th Avenue Heartache” and “One Headlight.” Local roots act Love by Numb3rs opens the show.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: Pennsylvania could elect America’s first fascist governor
-
Times Record Opinion
Jase Graves: No, it’s not COVID
-
Editorials
Our View: People with obscene license plates show everyone who they are
-
Arts & Entertainment
Live Music Lineup: Fiddles, banjos and Bob Dylan’s boy
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Norman Mineta brought American dreams to life
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.