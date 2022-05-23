North Yarmouth Academy is scheduled to begin construction June 2 on the expansion of the Travis Roy Ice Arena and fitness center.
The school received its largest donation in history when NYA parents Jarrod and Freddie Daniel donated $4 million towards the $6 million project.
Improvements include a more welcoming lobby and entrance, new 2,500-square-foot locker and training rooms, improved arena seating and upper deck seating with over 90 additional seats, and a fitness and wellness center, according to the school. An exterior upgrade is planned as well.
Construction is expected to be completed during the 2022-2023 academic year.
The public ceremony is being held at 10 a.m. at the arena, located at 497 U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Warriors look to continue Western Conference dominance
-
Health
Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, expert says
-
Times Record
Annual Memorial Day Parade in Topsham and Brunswick is back in person for 2022
-
The Forecaster
Freeport climate action group sponsors farmers market
-
Politics
Elections officials fight misinformation about Maine’s voting security