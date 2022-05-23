North Yarmouth Academy is scheduled to begin construction June 2 on the expansion of the Travis Roy Ice Arena and fitness center.

The school received its largest donation in history when NYA parents Jarrod and Freddie Daniel donated $4 million towards the $6 million project.

Improvements include a more welcoming lobby and entrance, new 2,500-square-foot locker and training rooms, improved arena seating and upper deck seating with over 90 additional seats, and a fitness and wellness center, according to the school. An exterior upgrade is planned as well.

Construction is expected to be completed during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The public ceremony is being held at 10 a.m. at the arena, located at 497 U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: