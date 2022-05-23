AUBURN — A pantless inmate escaped Monday morning and stole an SUV parked in the county building lot before crashing it into another car, authorities said.

David Ricardo Mockler, 23, of Lisbon escaped from Androscoggin County Jail shortly after 9:30 a.m. while at recreation by climbing a fence, squeezing through two rows of barbed wire and jumping about 25 feet off a roof, according to Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne.

Mockler’s pants were ripped off while he was going through the wire, Gagne said.

Mockler commandeered an SUV owned by county employee Tina Chouinard of Greene that was parked in the side lot of the Androscoggin County Building on Court Street. The vehicle, a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander, was unlocked and the keys were in the vehicle, Gagne said.

A short time later, that SUV was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the area of 1724 Minot Ave. in Auburn, which caused extensive damage to Chouinard’s vehicle and another vehicle. The Auburn Police Department is investigating that crash, Gagne said.

The Mechanic Falls Police Department located Mockler and attempted to stop him, but Mockler refused to stop, Gagne said.

Advertisement

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Auburn Police Department also responded to assist. The speeds of the chase were under 40 mph because one of the tires on Chouinard’s SUV was heavily damaged in the crash, Gagne said.

Mockler turned into a private driveway in the 400 block of South Main Street in Mechanic Falls where he again crashed Chouinard’s SUV. Mockler was taken into custody and has been charged with escape, Gagne said.

Mockler was taken to a local hospital by Poland Fire-Rescue with a possible broken ankle, which authorities believe happened when he jumped off the roof, Gagne said.

In addition to the escape charge, Mockler is facing additional charges for the theft of the vehicle, failing to stop and his connection to the Auburn crash, Gagne said.

Mockler has been incarcerated since May 15 and was being held on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of cocaine base, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal mischief and violation of condition of release.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: