The Wells man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his niece Saturday had gotten in a fight with his brother because his brother was wearing his T-shirt, and was thrown out of the house by his parents hours before the shooting, court records show.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, later returned to the house and began shooting, hitting Ethan Huber Young, who is his brother, and his father, Mark Evans Young, and his brother’s 2-year-old daughter, Octavia Huber-Young, Maine State Police detective Conner Walton wrote in an affidavit.

State police have charged Andrew Huber Young with Octavia’s murder, alleging he shot his family members with his father’s .22-caliber pistol, which he had taken without permission. Ethan Huber Young was holding his daughter when they were both struck, perhaps by the same bullet.

In an interview with police, Andrew Huber Young admitted to pulling the trigger, Walton wrote.

“Andrew said that he aimed at Ethan’s chest before shooting, but he claimed he didn’t intend to kill Ethan,” Walton wrote. “He claimed he wanted Ethan’s respect. Andrew said he has an anger-control problem.”

The shooting followed a petty argument that began Saturday morning at the Crediford Road home of Andrew’s parents, Candace Huber and Mark Evans Young. Andrew Huber Young lived at the home, as did his brother Ethan and Octavia.

At some point in the morning, the brothers began to argue when Andrew noticed Ethan was wearing one of his Carhartt T-shirts, and the fight escalated when Ethan changed into a second T-shirt belonging to his brother. Candace Huber took Andrew’s cellphone from him and she and her husband, Ethan and Octavia left the home briefly, leaving Andrew alone at home.

When they returned a short time later, Ethan found that Andrew had been inside Ethan’s bedroom and destroyed some of his belongings, Walton wrote. Ethan, in return, destroyed Andrew’s hamster cage.

The argument continued, and Young separated the siblings and walked Andrew out of the home, giving him back his cellphone but taking his son’s key to the house. When Young returned to the home, he locked the door behind him, Walton wrote.

Andrew Huber Young then met up with his girlfriend and they drove to Portland to attend a Sea Dogs game.

But the brothers continued to antagonize each other in text messages exchanged during the baseball game – and when Andrew returned to the Crediford Road house, he was angry and armed with his father’s .22-caliber pistol, which he had stolen and kept in the trunk of his car, Walton wrote.

Andrew approached the house and could see through a glass door but couldn’t get in because it was locked, his mother told police. She spoke to her son and told him she would take care of his hamster. Then he returned to his car and came back with the gun.

When Andrew Huber Young raised the pistol, he told police, he saw his mother duck down before he fired through the door, Walton wrote.

“Candace saw Ethan with Octavia in his arms,” Walton wrote. “Ethan was screaming and telling her they needed to go. Candace, Mark, Ethan and Octavia got in her car and left. Andrew was standing in the driveway next to his car as they drove away.”

Later at the hospital, Young, 56, and Ethan Huber Young, 22, told police that Ethan had been holding the baby and tried to run into a first-floor bedroom when he saw the gun, but he and his daughter were both shot anyway.

It’s unknown how many rounds were fired. There was at least one bullet hole that shattered the glass of the home’s back door. Doctors treated Young for a non-life threatening wound to his face. Ethan Huber Young was shot through the shoulder and was treated and released.

Police wrote that Octavia was shot through her left arm and chest. An autopsy found the bullet had ruptured her heart and liver before exiting her right side.

After the shooting, Andrew Huber Young drove to the Wells police station at 4:28 p.m., walked into the lobby and told a dispatcher: “I (expletive) up and accidentally shot my (expletive) family,” he said.

This story will be updated.

