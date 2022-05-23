LEWISTON — The tops seeds advanced to the finals of the Maine Principals’ Association tennis singles state tournament, but it was a struggle for three of the four Monday morning at the Wallach Tennis Center on the campus of Bates College.

Defending champion George Cutone, a Kennebunk sophomore seeded No. 1, will face No. 2 Leif Boddie, a senior from Greely High of Cumberland, in the finals starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

In the girls’ finals, No. 1 Lidia Gomez of Maine Central Institute will play No. 2 Coco Meserve of Brunswick beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Gomez, an exchange student from Spain, needed only 47 minutes to dispatch No. 5 Mya Vincent of Edward Little High in Auburn 6-1, 6-0. By contrast, Meserve, a sophomore, battled for two hours and 52 minutes before dispatching German exchange student Fabi Nowak of Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

“I wasn’t expecting to go this far,” said Nowak, the sixth seed. “So I’m really happy with how I did. I’m not used to playing this long.”

Nor were Cutone and Boddie, who in three previous matches earlier in the tournament dropped a total of three games between them. However, Boddie needed three sets to beat No. 3 Gabe Naftoly of Berwick Academy 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 and Cutone rallied from an early three-game deficit to hold off Falmouth freshman Sam Yoon 6-4, 6-4 in morning semifinal matches.

“He was more aggressive and really forced the issue on me,” Cutone said of Yoon, who hits forehands from both sides and had managed only one game off Cutone in a regular-season match last month.

“I just kept the ball in play,” Yoon said. “I’m settled in to high school tennis more.”

Naftoly, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, lost to Boddie a year ago in another three-set match, in the quarterfinal round.

“I won the first seven games,” Boddie said, “then he changed strategy and hit a lot more drop shots. He hit some ridiculous drop shots, so props to him on that. I’d say we both tensed up a bit in the third set but I was able to capitalize on some important points.”

Vincent, a sophomore, lasted until the Round of 16 a year ago. She said Gomez was both consistent and powerful.

“I was hitting some of my best shots,” Vincent said, “and she just sent them back as winners, which was really tough.”

