As Maine and its illustrious leadership talk about an instructional video that defines the word “transgender” to kindergarten children, in a more sane part of our country, Florida deals with the practical side of education.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed SB 1054 into law. The legislation was unanimously passed by both the state House of Representatives and Senate in early March.
“What the bill is doing with financial literacy is really providing a foundation for (high school) students that’s going to be applicable in their lives regardless of what path they take,” said DeSantis during a March 22 press event. “… This will provide a foundation for students to learn about the basics of money management, understanding debt, understanding how to balance a checkbook (and) understanding the fundamentals of investing.”
Let’s rearrange Maine’s priorities.
Lloyd Doughty
Cumberland Foreside
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Christine Flowers: Extremists don’t reflect all conservatives
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine should reset its educational priorities
-
Business
The Wrap: Collaborative dinner to honor Chef Larry Matthews Jr., Scratch Baking Co. reopens (it’s about time!)
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: Five business updates heading into Memorial Day weekend
-
Times Record Opinion
John Micek: A lesson for Democrats from Pennsylvania
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.