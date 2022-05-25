As Maine and its illustrious leadership talk about an instructional video that defines the word “transgender” to kindergarten children, in a more sane part of our country, Florida deals with the practical side of education.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed SB 1054 into law. The legislation was unanimously passed by both the state House of Representatives and Senate in early March.

“What the bill is doing with financial literacy is really providing a foundation for (high school) students that’s going to be applicable in their lives regardless of what path they take,” said DeSantis during a March 22 press event. “… This will provide a foundation for students to learn about the basics of money management, understanding debt, understanding how to balance a checkbook (and) understanding the fundamentals of investing.”

Let’s rearrange Maine’s priorities.

Lloyd Doughty

Cumberland Foreside

