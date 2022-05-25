The city of South Portland is telling nonprofits and government agencies on the southern U.S. border that its hotels are at capacity and that it cannot guarantee shelter to asylum seekers who may come to the city.

“Hotels that accept general assistance in South Portland, Maine are at capacity,” reads a letter approved Tuesday by the South Portland City Council. “There is also no room at the regional shelter next to us in Portland, Maine. Due to these capacity limits, if your organization sends a family to South Portland, Maine, they are no longer guaranteed shelter upon their arrival.”

City Manager Scott Morelli said Wednesday that the letter, which was presented to the council as a recommendation from staff, will be sent as soon as it is signed by Mayor Deqa Dhalac.

It comes about three weeks after Portland sent a similar letter saying it could no longer either guarantee shelter for families arriving in the city or promise that city staff would be able to help families find shelter.

Morelli said South Portland plans to send its letter to the same group of about 30 nonprofits and government agencies that Portland did.

At Tuesday’s meeting, councilors expressed concerns about the budget impact of families trying to find shelter if the city has to pay for them to stay in hotels using general assistance.

“It’s hard times,” Dhalac said. “People are struggling and we have to think about those who already have homes here who might become homeless if we do certain things that we can’t even do right now. We have to think about the whole community at large – and really, this is not only a local thing. It’s a state thing. It’s a national thing, and the state is just closing their ears.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: