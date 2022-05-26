WESTBROOK – Helen “Dolly” Agnes (Byrne) Nicolantonio, 97, died at her home on May 23, 2022. Dolly was born on August 5, 1924 in Haverhill, Mass., the daughter of Joseph and Rosetta (Campbell) Byrne.

She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1942. She had various jobs and began working at S.D. Warren in 1945. She met her husband, Frank Nicolantonio in 1945, who was stationed at Fort Treble in South Portland. They were married on April 27, 1946, and resided in Westbrook. In 1955 they moved into their home on New Gorham Road. They had two sons, Wayne and Jimmy. She worked as a waitress for many years at Vallees Drug Store and Kourapis’. Dolly loved watching her sons play sports and other activities. She also loved playing bingo and card games, watching the Red Sox, and visiting friends in Florida. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary’s church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her best friends, Lorraine Cameron, Roberta Brim, and Jeanette Dibiase.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne and his wife, Julie, and James both of Westbrook; grandchildren Joseph, Justin, and Kati Nicolantonio; great-grandchild, Kaleb Nicolantonio; and step-grandchildren Kurt and Josh Ehlers and Michael Montgomery; as well as step-great-grandchildren Cody and Hailey Montgomery and Isaac and Ava Ehlers.

A funeral service will be held, 11 a.m., Friday, May 27 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. Westbrook. Burial will follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery. To express condolences and to participate in Helen’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

