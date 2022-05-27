PORTLAND – Ivy May Griffin, 98, of Cliff Island, Portland, passed away on May 23, 2022, after a brief illness.

Ivy was born on June 30, 1923, a daughter of Edward and Lydia (Kingham) Connorton, in London, England.

After graduating from high school at the age of 16, she went on to study secretarial night courses while working. She traveled Europe with her brothers and sisters and settled in Toronto, Canada.

She secured a one-year secretarial contract in Bermuda where she met her husband, Gordon Griffin in 1960, when he was stationed in Bermuda with the Navy. They wed in 1963 in Norfolk, Va. and went on to have two children, Victoria and James. When Ivy had Victoria, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Ivy excelled at propping up and supporting her children through their many passions and tough times in their lives. She made it her mission to improve their lives and others.

Ivy was passionate about family and travel and was a very private person. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found on Cliff Island volunteering at the community hall or knitting with the Hookers. Her family will miss her greatly, the most kind, loving Mother.

In addition to her parents, Ivy was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters, Ted, John, Bill, Lydia, Nancy, Florence, Mary, Dorothy and Maureen.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughter, Victoria, son, James and his wife Karen; grandchildren Jessica and Dylan; and her sister, Kay.

The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland, ME 04103, where a Celebration of Life and visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. Services on Cliff Island in July will be announced.

