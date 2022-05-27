Wed. 6/1 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 6/1 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Thur. 6/2 5 p.m. Parks Commission/Greenspace Gathering 195 North St.
Mon. 6/6 5 p.m. City Council City Hall
Tues. 6/7 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 6/7 5:30 p.m. Housing and Economic Development Committee
Wed. 6/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 6/8 5 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 6/8 6 p.m. Charter Commission
Wed. 6/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
