Almost entirely missing from current discussion of the Second Amendment are the words “well regulated militia.” Why is this? They could not be more prominent in the amendment!

If the purpose of the Second Amendment was the protection and perpetuation of well regulated militias in the new republic, then it has failed miserably. Where are they now? What would they look like if we had them?

Surely the debate about gun laws at all levels, in public discourse, state legislatures, Congress, news media and, yes, in the Supreme Court, too, should include these words, so that the amendment is either changed or its purpose achieved.

Finlay McQuade

Brunswick

