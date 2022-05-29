PORTLAND – On May 25, 2022, Judith Noreen (Sandberg) Huck walked over the bridge to heaven.

She was born on July 24, 1936, to Catherine and Julius Sandberg. She was the youngest of four daughters…Kathryn (Sandberg) Nee, Patricia (Sandberg) Chandler and Jean (Sandberg) Doughty.

Judy’s mother passed away at a very young age. Julius made his way to Portland, to later marry Evelina (Day) who had four children of her own, Richard Day, Robert Fountain, Beverly Romano and Janice Walker-Noyes. While married, Julius and Evelina had two more children, Dorothea (Sandberg) Lappin and William Sandberg. Being one of 10 children was not an easy thing for Judy, but Kay and other sisters became her surrogate mothers.

While working at the Church World newspaper in Portland, Judy met Victor H. Huck Jr. from Evansville, Ind. Victor was in the United States Coast Guard and they met on a blind date. They were married on August 2, 1958 and moved to South-West Harbor where they had two children, Theresa and Victor H. Huck, III. Later, they settled in Portland where they had two more children Mary-Jane (Huck) Richards and Shawn Huck.

She spent many years working at Levinsky’s Department Store but only after all her children were in high school. As a wife of a “Coasty” she spent many years raising her children alone while her husband was away. While she was an independent woman she was lucky to have all her sisters close by to help. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, her sisters and friends. We all knew not to show up at her house without bringing her a Latte from Dunkin Donuts, and we couldn’t stay if there was a Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots or Bruins game on. My mom will forever be known for her crazy antics that made people laugh, her easy way of making friends and her passion for family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Catherine Sandberg; husband, Victor H. Huck Jr.; her siblings Richard Day, Robert Fountain, Jean (Sandberg) Doughty, Janice Walker-Noyes and William Sandberg.

Judy is survived by her children Theresa Huck and Linda Dufour, Victor Huck and Ricky Huck, Mary Jane Richards and Shawn Huck; her grandchildren Erin and Brandon Matthews, Lindsay and Cole Boykin, Katherine and Ethan Johnson and Kylie Richards and Jake Condon; great-grandchildren Grayson, Penelope and Lennon Matthews and Finn Boykin. Judy is also survived by her sisters Kay Nee, Beverly Romano, Patricia Chandler and Dorothea Lappin along with lots of sisters and brothers-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Barron Center for all their kindness and care shown to Judy this past year. Sarah, you will always hold a special place with us for all the “goofy” things you were able to get my mom to do that put a smile on her face every time.

Visiting hours celebrating Judith’s life will be held on Friday, June 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Judith’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to

The Activity Department at the Barron Center,

1145 Brighton Ave.,

Portland, ME, 04102

or the

Good Shepard Food Bank

3121 Hotel Road,

Auburn, ME 04210

Guest Book